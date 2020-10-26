Wisconsin election clerks seek order on ballot counting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election clerks in northeastern Wisconsin have asked the state Supreme Court to issue an order allowing them to fill in a ballot misprint so that as many as 13,500 ballots can be processed more quickly through counting machines on Election Day. Clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties said in a filing Monday that using a pen or marker to fill in the misprinted “timing mark” would be the easiest and fastest way to remedy the problem. The state elections commission also backs that remedy. But clerks say they can’t do it without a court order.