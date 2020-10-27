5th former eBay employee pleads guilty in harassment scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former supervisor of security operations for eBay Inc. has pleaded guilty to his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included having live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to a Massachusetts couple who published an online newsletter critical of the online auction site. Federal prosecutors in Boston say 55-year-old Philip Cooke, of San Jose, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison. His attorney declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press. He is the fifth former eBay employee out of seven charged in the case to plead guilty.