98 arrested during federal operation focusing on gang crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a federal operation in southern West Virginia targeting violent gang crime resulted in nearly 100 arrests. News outlets reports that U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous announced on Monday that 98 people were arrested during the 30-day operation. Authorities said five of those arrested are accused gang members and three are accused of murder. Officials said they also recovered three children abducted in a custody dispute and seized illegal firearms, drugs and cash. Baylous said the operation was successful due to teamwork between federal, state and local law enforcement officers who were focused on a common goal of making communities safer.