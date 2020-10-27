After high court ruling, DOJ wants census challenges stopped

Now that the Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to end the 2020 census count, Department of Justice attorneys say the courts shouldn’t interfere with efforts to meet a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats by state. The Trump administration attorneys made those arguments recently in court papers. The Trump administration says all further court challenges to the administration’s numbers-crunching methods for the 2020 census should be suspended. The Census Bureau aims to turn in apportionment numbers by a congressionally-mandated Dec. 31 deadline. Critics say that’s not enough time.