As world goes online in pandemic, another mammoth chip deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers and accelerate an already rapid-fire pace of mergers and buyouts in the industry. More Zoom meetings, more orders online, and more upgrades for companies trying to meet new demands of millions staying at home has led to a seemingly insatiable appetite for computer chips. Just last month, Nvidia said it would buy Arm Holdings for up to $40 billion. In July, Maxim Integrated Products was snapped up by Analog Devices for more than $20 billion.