American kidnapped in southern Niger, says local official

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Local officials in Niger say that an American citizen has been kidnapped by gunmen in the West African country. Ibrahim Abba Lele, a prefect in Birni-N’Konni town, told The Associated Press that Philipe Nathan Walton was taken from his farm in Massalata at 1:45 a.m. The official said that the kidnappers called and demanded ransom from Walton’s father, who lives approximately 1 kilometer (about half a mile) away from his son’s farm. He said the attack has not yet been claimed and police are investigating. The U.S. embassy in Niamey, Niger’s capital, has not commented on the report of the kidnapping.