Stocks continue slipping a day after worst loss in weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling Tuesday, as momentum slows following Wall Street’s worst day in a month on worries about rising virus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in midday trading after earlier swinging between small gains and losses. Most of the stocks in the index were lower, particularly oil producers and other companies whose profits tend to track the strength of the economy. Counterbalancing them were technology stocks, which rose after AMD said it would buy fellow chipmaker Xilinx for $35 billion.