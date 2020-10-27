Barrett ads tied to interest groups funded by unnamed donors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is the culmination of a decadeslong coordinated effort by a constellation of conservative groups, fueled by tens of millions of dollars from wealthy anonymous donors, to tilt the high court farther to the right. At the forefront has been Judicial Crisis Network, which has spent at least $6.3 million in five weeks on national television spots supporting the Republican effort to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election. The ads have sought to frame any questions about her involvement in a charismatic religious community that opposes abortion as attacks on her Christian faith.