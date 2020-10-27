 Skip to Content

Belgium’s ex-King Albert finally receives daughter Delphine

11:53 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The long-running royal scandal that has riveted Belgium and damaged those involved reached a new milestone when former King Albert II reunited with the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago. Capping a momentous few weeks, the ex-king and his wife Queen Paola on Sunday received the former Delphine Boel at their residence, the 18th Century Belvedere Castle outside Brussels. Boel, a 52-year-old artist, last month won recognition as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine following a bitter two-decade paternity fight. In a joint statement, the three said Tuesday that “after the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content