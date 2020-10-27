Belgium’s ex-King Albert finally receives daughter Delphine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The long-running royal scandal that has riveted Belgium and damaged those involved reached a new milestone when former King Albert II reunited with the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago. Capping a momentous few weeks, the ex-king and his wife Queen Paola on Sunday received the former Delphine Boel at their residence, the 18th Century Belvedere Castle outside Brussels. Boel, a 52-year-old artist, last month won recognition as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine following a bitter two-decade paternity fight. In a joint statement, the three said Tuesday that “after the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.”