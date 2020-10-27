Blessing Box essentials drive helping those in need

RALEIGH CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Pride and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, in partnership with local businesses, is conducting a Blessing Box Essentials Drive from October 26, 2020 through November 16, 2020.

A blessing box is a large, durable, gray box that local individuals and organizations stock with supplies to help the homeless and others in need.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition currently has nine blessing boxes throughout Raleigh County and Beckley Pride is one of the organizations that sponsor a box.

By the end of the year, there will be 12 total boxes throughout Raleigh County. This Essentials Drive will help stock all blessing boxes.

Blessing boxes are stocked with essential items like nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items, and clothing.

For this Essentials Drive, the coalition is specifically requesting any nonperishable food items, masks, socks, gloves, hats, jackets, Chapstick, body wash, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, wipes, scarves, ponchos, hand warmers, and emergency blankets.

Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride, states, “There are people in our community with needs that are not being met. Beckley Pride decided to sponsor a box and coordinate this Essentials Drive to help marginalized individuals. This effort is just one way Beckley Pride gives back to the community.”

Dee Sizemore, Chair of the Raleigh Prevention Coalition, states “Substance abuse is a large problem in our area, and we must reach out to people where they are.

The blessing boxes not only help those in need with essential supplies, it provides a way for the Coalition to communicate resources available to those suffering from Substance Use Disorder as well as mental health issues, domestic violence, etc..”

In Beckley, donations may be dropped off at Tickety Boo Mercantile on Neville Street, the Brain Training Center on Main Street, the Raleigh County Public Library on North Kanawha Street, the Pottery Place in the Galleria Plaza, Workforce WV on New River

Drive, and the Family Coin Laundry on Robert C. Byrd Drive. In Crab Orchard, donations may be dropped off at the Good Life Consignments on Robert C. Byrd Drive.