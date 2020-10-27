Chrissy Teigen delivers heartfelt essay on miscarriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen has written a heartfelt message about the recent loss of her third child with husband John Legend. Teigen delivered a lengthy essay in a Medium post Tuesday. It’s her first public response since she and Legend announced the loss of their son, Jack, in a heart-wrenching social media post with several photos on Sept. 30. In Tuesday’s post, Teigen wrote that her doctors diagnosed her with a partial placental abruption. She announced her pregnancy in August. The 34-year-old Teigen said she received bags of blood transfusions at the hospital, but that failed to help support the fluid around her son.