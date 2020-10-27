Copy & paste forecast for Tuesday; expect rain chances to increase in coming days

Overall the forecast for Tuesday is about the same as what we witnessed on Monday. Most of the area should remain dry, but a stray shower or two is possible. High temperatures will hit into the 60s and near 70 for the lower elevations.

Tonight fog will develop again and temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and 50s. Still expect cloudy conditions to linger even into tomorrow. We can expect a few showers throughout the day on Wednesday, but rain chances increase Wednesday night.

Zeta will bring rainfall Wednesday night and throughout the first part of the day on Friday. The heaviest of rain swings through on Thursday. All day, widespread showers are likely for Thursday. Flooding is a possibility. So far, models are picking up on 1-2+ inches with this event. Strong winds can't be ruled out either.

By Friday drier conditions will funnel in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly! Highs will read into the upper 40s and 50s with low temperatures falling into the 30s.

We can still expect cooler conditions to remain throughout the weekend and for Halloween night.