Daniel Menaker, award-winning author and editor, dead at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Menaker, an award-winning author of fiction and nonfiction and a longtime editor at the New Yorker and Random House who worked with Alice Munro, Salman Rushdie, Colum McCann and many others, has died at age 79. His books included the memoir “My Mistake” and the comic psychological novel “The Treatment,” adapted into a 2007 movie starring Chris Eigeman and Ian Holm. He was also known for the O. Henry Award-winning title story of his collection “The Old Left,” which draws on his early childhood in Greenwich Village. Among the books he edited was the 1996 bestseller “Primary Colors,” the novel about Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential run.