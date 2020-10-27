Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again. The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad. Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018 but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game. Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field. If he’s retained his speed and is not too rusty, Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game.