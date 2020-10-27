DNA sample after gun charge led to 1976 SC murder arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a DNA sample that a South Carolina man was required to give after his arrest this year for pointing a gun while drunk has cracked a long-cold murder case. South Carolina law required 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman to give the DNA sample and investigators say it matched evidence found after Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson’s body was discovered after her rape and murder in 1976. Coleman got probation and a suspended prison sentence on the gun charges in September after deputies say he fired on a man who he gave $20 for crack cocaine and didn’t get the drugs. Now he could get a life sentence if convicted of murder.