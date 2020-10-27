 Skip to Content

FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

11:45 am National news from the Associated Press

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19. The governing body of world soccer says Infantino has mild symptoms and “has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.” People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps.” Infantino has traveled little during the coronavirus pandemic but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalized relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

