From Spain, top dissident vows to fight for free Venezuela

MADRID (AP) — A Venezuelan politician who for years has led some of the biggest challenges to the government of Nicolás Maduro is pledging to continue fighting from his self-imposed exile in Spain to “free” his homeland. Leopoldo López addressed reporters for the first time since arriving on Sunday in the Spanish capital, where he met with his relatives. López spoke to cameras minutes after he was received by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Tuesday at the headquarters of Sánchez’s Socialist Party in Madrid, a choice interpreted as an attempt by the Spanish leader to distance his left-wing coalition from the Venezuelan politician.