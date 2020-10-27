George Washington sweeps Oak Hill in regional soccer championships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Red Devils hit the road with the hopes of punching their tickets to the Class AAA state soccer tournament.

However, both George Washington squads proved why they are reigning Region 3 champions, winning both matches in clean-sheet fashion. The boys defeated Oak Hill, 5-0, while the girls earned an 8-0 victory.

The Patriots are seeking their third-straight Class AAA state championship. The Lady Patriots are looking to avenge last year's state semifinal defeat to Hedgesville.

The Oak Hill boys finish the year 7-2-1, while the girls turn in a 5-2-1 record.