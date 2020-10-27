Giant crane arrives at Georgia shipwreck awaiting removal

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A towering, floating crane has arrived on the Georgia coast to remove in giant chunks a cargo ship that overturned more than a year ago. The crane known as the VB 10,000 was straddling the shipwreck of the Golden Ray by Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman for the multi-agency command overseeing the salvage operation said demolition and removal of the vessel could begin in a few days. The cargo ship flipped onto its side soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. The crane stands 255 feet high and will straddle the ship, using a large chain to saw the vessel into massive pieces to be hauled away on barges.