1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to a year and a day in prison for threatening a shooting at Ohio State University in 2018. The government says Daniel Rippy made the threats during Ohio State’s defeat of Michigan during the teams’ annual football match-up. Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy at Tuesday’s sentencing, saying he epitomized fandom spiraling out of control, something that can be ignored in the age of mass shootings. But Marbley also said he recognized that Rippy’s mental health issues contributed to the incident. Rippy apologized several times for his actions.