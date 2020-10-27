Greek navy minesweeper damaged after cargo ship collision

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a Greek navy minesweeper and a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship have collided outside the country’s main port of Piraeus, leaving two navy crew slightly injured and prompting the evacuation of the severely damaged military vessel. It was not immediately clear why the navy ship Kallisto and the Maersk Launceston container vessel, which had been heading to Turkey with 22 crew on board, collided. The coast guard said a substantial rescue operation was launched. All 27 navy crew members were rescued from the minesweeper, which was taking on water. Greek authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the container ship was banned from setting sail.