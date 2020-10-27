Group home provider settles allegation from deaf resident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal litigators have reached a civil settlement with the largest operator of group homes in Virginia for people with developmental disabilities over allegations it failed to provide necessary sign language interpreters for a deaf resident. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger announced the settlement Tuesday with Richmond-based Good Neighbor Homes Inc. The settlement resolves allegations that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The complaint alleged that the resident’s sister was often forced to step in to provide communication assistance. Good Neighbor agreed to pay $225,000 to the resident, $40,000 to the sister and a $50,000 civil penalty.