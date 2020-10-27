Hospital parking for West Virginia football game restricted

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University Medicine says parking for the football game on Saturday will be restricted to the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, and no tailgating will be permitted. No. 16 Kansas State visits the Mountaineers at noon on Saturday. The university says Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance for each remaining game this season is being capped at about 15,000 fans. Patients and visitors who will be at the hospital past midnight Friday will be required to move their vehicles into the parking garage outside the Emergency Department.