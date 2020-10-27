Marshall-FIU football game postponed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday's football matchup between Florida International and Marshall has been postponed, the schools announced Tuesday.

FIU has reported the "lack of available scholarship student-athletes" as the reason for the postponement. The school said quarantining COVID-19 positive athletes and contract tracing has caused the shortage in players.

There is no makeup date at this time.

The Herd will next take the field against UMass on Saturday, November 7 in Huntington.