Mercer County Schools add after-hours tech support

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Public Schools added evening hours for its technical support line, (304) 431-1234.

Assistance will be available from 6-8 PM, Monday through Friday, in addition to the regular 7:30 AM-3:30 PM hours.

Brent Murphy, Director of Technology at Mercer County Schools, said the line gets anywhere from 50 to 75 calls a day. The line received 17 calls during its late night hours on Monday.

Murphy said the county added the evening hours for guardians who work during the day.

"If a student is unable to get support from parents, from the home in the evening... and parents come home, they have questions," Murphy said. "They may not be able to get connected. They may be trying to help their child, but they are unable to get connected. Waiting until the next day just isn't acceptable. We need to get support that evening, so they can get their work done, get it submitted for that day and get off to a good start for the next day."

Murphy said the county is aware there is still a knowledge gab between the parents and the technology. He said the county is actively working to make its website a better resource for information and questions.