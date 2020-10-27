Mercer County sees spike in early voting

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA) - Mercer County voters are flocking to the polls to take advantage of early voting.

Early voting started last week and already thousands of West Virginia residents have cast a vote for the 2020 election.

Mercer County's clerk says well over 5,000 people have voted early so far.

"It looks like they are going to have 29% early voting turnout because it's considerably higher than what we normally have. Around 12,000 votes are going to be early votes. That's a great number, we're off to a great start," Mercer County Clerk, Verlin Moye said.

Early voting continues the rest of the week, and wraps up this Saturday, October 31st.