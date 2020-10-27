Officials: Attack in eastern Afghanistan kills 5 police

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a police special forces base, setting off a gunfight with police that was followed by two more suicide bombings. They say the coordinated attack Tuesday killed five police and seven militants were also killed. The attack comes as the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Khost provincial police chief says 34 others, including nine civilians and 25 military personnel, were wounded in the attack.