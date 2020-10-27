Poland’s PM defends abortion ruling, condemns protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has defended the tightening of the country’s abortion law and condemned massive nationwide protests led by women’s rights activists. He said Tuesday that they shouldn’t be happening amid heightened coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was reacting to five days of massive protests across Poland against a ruling Thursday by the country’s top court that declared abortions due to fetal congenital defects unconstitutional. In parliament, guards were called to shield right-wing ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski from opposition lawmakers venting their anger over the court ruling.