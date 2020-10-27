Pompeo, Esper drive US anti-China message in India visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper are stepping up the Trump administration’s anti-China message in India, exactly a week ahead of America’s presidential election. With President Donald Trump in a tight race for a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden, Pompeo and Esper sought to play on Indian suspicions about China to shore up a regional front against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper signed an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlighted strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.