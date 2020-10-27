Princeton PD searching for suspects in armed robbery

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- 4 individuals are wanted by police after an alleged armed robbery in Princeton on Tuesday.

According to officers with the Princeton Police Department, around 4:51 am, 3 males and 1 female entered the BP gas station on Stafford Drive. The suspects reportedly used 1 firearm in the robbery.

The suspects fled in two vehicles - a white/silver 2 door Pontiac Grand Am and a blue/green convertible Chrysler Sebring. They remain at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Princeton Police Department.