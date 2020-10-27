Rain to arrive Wednesday PM, flooding possible into Thursday

A stalled front just to our east will keep clouds around overnight, but besides a stray shower or some fog, most will stay quiet. Temperatures should drop into the low to mid 50s with light westerly winds overnight.

Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday night as a Category 1 Hurricane, bringing life threatening rain, wind, and storm surge flooding to parts of the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines into into late week. The remnants of Zeta will move toward our area by Thursday, though the most direct impact will be to our east, across the VA foothills and piedmont.

Rain will begin for us by late tomorrow afternoon (mainly after 2 PM), working in gradually from south to north as moisture from Zeta continues to move in.

Rain will continue on and off into Thursday, becoming heavy at times. Though the best threat for severe weather or major flooding will again be to our east, our area is still slated to receive anywhere from 1-3" of rain, which could cause flooding issues into late week.

Gusty winds (gusts occasionally over 30-40 MPH) look possible in spots as well on Thursday, which could lead to sporadic power loss due to the soaked soil. Stay weather aware!

Rain will wrap up into Friday, but we will be much colder as we head into the weekend and into early next week.....