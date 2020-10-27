Raleigh County takes Red Ribbon Week virtual

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Red Ribbon Week is one of the largest substance abuse prevention campaigns in the country. But due to COVID-19, Raleigh County is taking its efforts virtual.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is utilizing its Facebook page, posting educational videos and virtual activities.

Dee Sizemore, the Raleigh County Coalition President, said the organization is excited about one new aspect in particular. Coalition members are sharing their own story's on the organization's Facebook page.

"We have a lot of agencies and individuals in recovery who are involved and active in our coalition. So we asked them to share with us what they wish someone would have told them when they were a kid or teen about substance use," she said.

Sizemore said the coalition is also encouraging parents to initiate those tough conversations with their kids. Red Ribbon Week runs through Saturday, Oct. 31st.