Reid tells AP he declined Washington’s practice squad offer

Free agent safety Eric Reid says he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad. Washington lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in a victory over Dallas. Rookie Kamren Curl, a seventh-round pick, will replace Collins for now. Reid tells The Associated Press in a phone interview, “I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career.” The 28-year-old Reid played two seasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. He had joined then-49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence, racism and social injustice.