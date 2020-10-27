Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government plans to increase taxes on big corporations and the wealthy and use 27 billion euros ($31.8 billion) in European grants as it tries to reverse one of the deepest coronavirus-related slumps among developed economies. The country is grappling with a resurgence of the virus that has claimed at least 35,000 lives. A strict lockdown from March to June and restrictions to stem more recent outbreaks have harmed the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy. The National Statistics Institute says Spain’s jobless rate grew to 16.3% last quarter, up from 15.3 % in the previous quarter.