Stop the music! Chorus of artists tell Trump to turn it down

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The presidential campaign season has brought an unprecedented onslaught of angry musicians who say President Donald Trump can’t always get what he wants. Dozens of artists who object to Trump and his message have demanded that he stop playing their songs at his rallies. The Rolling Stones issued legal threats over his use of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Neil Young sued over Trump’s use of “Rockin’ In The Free World.” But Liberal-leaning musicians who feel they’re being co-opted for Trump’s cause have limited options because campaigns have licenses allowing them broad use of popular music.