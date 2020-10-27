Tanzanian opposition party says police kill 9 ahead of vote

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — A major opposition party in Tanzania is accusing police of shooting dead at least nine citizens amid unrest over alleged fraud ahead of Wednesday’s presidential election. The ACT Wazalendo party also says police in the semi-autonomous island region of Zanzibar arrested its presidential candidate there. A police official confirmed the arrest but gave no details. Tanzanian President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term on Wednesday, and opposition parties and human rights groups have expressed concern that the vote is already compromised in favor of the ruling party. Residents say internet service is slowing amid fears of a complete shutdown.