Two Conference USA games postponed because of COVID-19

Two Conference USA games scheduled for the weekend have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues. No. 19 Marshall was scheduled to play Friday night at Florida International, but FIU had to call off the game because of a lack of available scholarship players. North Texas at UTEP was also called off. A surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city. The schools have said they are working with C-USA to reschedule the games.