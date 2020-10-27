UK judge to rule Nov 2 on Depp’s libel suit against tabloid

LONDON (AP) — A British judge will rule next week on whether Johnny Depp was libelled by a tabloid newspaper that branded him a wife-beater. Britain’s judicial office says judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, without a hearing at the High Court, where Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a dramatic three-week legal showdown in July. Depp sued The Sun’s publisher and its executive editor over an article that accused him of assaulting Heard. He called the claims a hoax, but Heard said Depp assaulted her on 14 occasions. The case cast a stark light on the celebrity couple’s tempestuous relationship, complete with accusations of drug abuse, emotional turmoil and drunken fights.