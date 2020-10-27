Ukrainian tourist, Egyptian guide lose limbs in shark attack

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say a young Ukrainian tourist lost an arm and an Egyptian tour guide a leg in a rare shark attack over the weekend off Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. The Environment Ministry says the attack took place Sunday when two tourists — a mother and her son — and their tour guide were snorkeling in Ras Mohammed national park. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and an initial investigation showed that the attack involved a 2-meter (6-foot) long Oceanic Whitetip shark, the ministry said.