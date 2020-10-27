Union urges Fairfax teachers to take ‘mental health day’

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A teachers’ union in Virginia’s largest school district is urging members to call in sick Wednesday for a “mental health day” as ponder how they will respond to a gradual return to in-person learning. Fairfax Education Association President Kimberly Adams said teachers need the mental health day because of the stress they face with a looming Oct. 30 deadline to say whether they will return to the classroom when called upon, seek a leave of absence, or resign. The vast majority of Fairfax County Public Schools’ 187,000 students are currently attending all virtual classes. Superintendent Scott Brabrand has outlined a plan that would have students return in stages through late January to two days a week of in-school learning.