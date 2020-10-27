UPDATE: Bluefield, WV Mayor releases statement on Grant Street Bridge progress

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA)- WVVA is continuing to follow updates on the Grant Street Bridge.

Bluefield, West Virginia, Mayor Ron Martin says that the City of Bluefield is still working with Norfolk Southern.

On Sunday, Norfolk Southern issued a letter to the Grant Street Bridge Task Force stating that they would work with the City of Bluefield to repair the Grant Street Bridge.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern's Assistant Vice President of Government Relations, Darrell Wilson said:

"Norfolk Southern shares the desire of the community to restore access between the downtown commercial district and North Side and East End neighborhoods, and we stand ready to contribute the funds to fulfill our maintenance obligations to help repair the Grant Street Bridge."

In a reply to that statement, Mayor Martin said Tuesday:

"We certainly welcome the railroad's announcement. We still have some issues to iron out but we worked over the weekend and made good progress."

They Mayor adds that they hope to hear that announcement soon. WVVA News will bring those developments when we learn more details.