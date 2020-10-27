UPDATE: Late-night fire causes continuing response overnight

UPDATE: MERCER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - As of 8:15 a.m., dispatch tells WVVA Bluewell Fire Department remains at the scene assessing hotspots. The traffic patterns are back to normal at this time.

MERCER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - This morning, crews are still at the scene of a structure fire that began in Bluewell late last night just before 10 p.m.

Mercer County dispatch tells us that an old flea market building across from the Airgas Welding Supply Store is the location for this fire.

As of right before the morning newscast, crews remain at the location to assess hotspots.

Route 52 was shut down between Airport Road and Bluefield, but now one lane is open with rotating traffic.

Bluewell, Montcalm, Bramwell, and Bluefield City Fire Departments have responded to the call, as well as Bluefield Rescue Squad.

Mercer County dispatch says there are no reported injuries.