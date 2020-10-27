Vietnam evacuating low-lying areas as strong typhoon nears

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is scrambling to evacuate more than a million people in its central lowlands as a strong typhoon approached while some regions are still dealing with the aftermath of deadly recent floods. State media said Typhoon Molave is forecast to slam into Vietnam’s south-central coast with sustained winds of up to 84 miles per hour on Wednesday morning. The typhoon left at least 3 people dead and 13 missing in the Philippines. Vietnam’s prime minister has ordered provincial authorities to prepare to evacuate about 1.3 million people in the typhoon’s path. The number may be lowered as the storm’s path becomes more certain.