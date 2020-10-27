Virginia activist spreading message of love while advocating for racial equality

MARION, Va. (WVVA) - Travon Brown is a 17 year old local to Marion Virginia. He is also an activist and victor of a hate crime.

The 17 year old is the Founder and Chairman of J.E.P.C., which stands for Justice, Equality, Peace, and Change. See more about the organization here: https://www.jepcmarionva.org/

Directly after organizing a Black Lives Matter demonstration in his hometown of Marion, a cross was burnt into his front lawn.

“There can be no community without working towards the goal of UNITY! Let’s come together to combat racism and discrimination out of our communities in SWVA and beyond. We don’t expect to change everyone, but we will do what is needed to ensure the next generation can live better lives. You live and you learn. As a society, let’s not continue making the same mistakes. This is not a black versus white issue. This is an everybody versus racism issue. That’s how it should be. Forgive, give grace, spread love. Travon Brown, Chairman and Founder of J.E.P.C.

On Oct. 9, 2020 after the creation J.E.P.C. and advocating for change, The Town of Marion, Virginia formally denounced racism.

According to the advocacy, Marion is the first town in Southwest Virginia to formally denounced racism.

J.E.P.C. is now working to present the declaration to the Virginia General Assembly

A similar declaration is set to be presented to the Bristol Town Council this evening at 6:00 p.m.

The Town of Bristol has been in talks with J.E.P.C., Community Concerned Citizens, and similar groups on ideas they think should be implemented in the declaration.

Community Concerned Citizens, led by Bristol locals Erica Nophlin and Jackie Nophlin, will also be in attendance of the meeting.

J.E.P.C. has also been working with Tazewell, VA organizations Grassroots Coalition of SWVA, led by Chairwoman Lasandra Thompson, in presenting a declaration to their town leaders.

Thompson has been advocating for the relocation of the confederate

statue in front of Tazewell County Courthouse.

The issue will be on the ballot on Nov. 3, 2020 for citizens to decide.