Virginia Democrats sue for list of voters with ballot errors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats are suing Richmond’s top elections official to get a list of absentee voters whose ballots contain errors that need to be corrected in order for them to be counted in the Nov. 3 election.

In a lawsuit filed late Monday in Richmond City Circuit Court, the Democratic Party of Virginia alleges that Richmond General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter has failed to turn over a complete list of absentee voters with ballots containing errors or omissions.

Party officials say they use the lists to contact voters to remind them they need to fix their ballots.

They allege that Showalter’s failure to turn over the list is a violation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.