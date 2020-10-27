‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ decision to forgo wearing a mask has been noticed, with some concern, by the commission of Vatican experts he appointed to help chart the Catholic Church’s path through the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath. One of the key members of the pope’s COVID-19 commission acknowledged Tuesday that at age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19. He said in response to reporters’ questions that Francis has started to wear a mask now and said he hopes the pontiff will use it in general audiences.