West Virginia Gov looking for ways to offer more virus tests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants to further expand the availability of testing for the coronavirus.

Free COVID-19 testing is being conducted in 36 of West Virginia’s 55 counties through Nov. 3.

Justice says he plans to meet with his virus response team to discuss ways to offer even more locations.

Justice has pushed for aggressive testing over the past few months to identify people who otherwise may not be showing symptoms before they spread the virus to others.

The state surpassed 200 positive daily virus cases for the first time on Aug. 30.

It has hit that mark 23 times since.