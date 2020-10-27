Woman injured in police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A woman injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago says she begged officers to help her boyfriend, who was also shot and eventually died. Tafara Williams and Marcellis Stinnette were shot last week while in a car in Waukegan, north of Chicago. The white officer who shot Stinnette, who was Black, was fired. Williams, who also is Black, spoke to reporters Tuesday by Zoom from a hospital bed. Williams says she begged police to rush Stinnette to a hospital. But she says they covered him up with a blanket instead.