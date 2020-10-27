WVSSAC releases Week 9 football rankings

WVSSAC releases Week 9 football rankingsUpdated
(WVVA) - The WVSSAC has unveiled its football rankings headed into Week 9 of the season.
Class AAA:
- South Charleston (4-0)
- Cabell Midland (4-0)
- Martinsburg (4-1)
- Musselman (6-1)
- Wheeling Park (6-1)
11. Princeton (4-2), 15. Greenbrier East (5-3), 20. Oak Hill (2-2), T29. Woodrow Wilson (1-6)
Class AA:
- Sissonville (4-0)
- Bluefield (5-1)
- Frankfort (7-1)
- Oak Glen (5-1)
- Liberty (Raleigh) (6-0)
14. Independence (4-2), 19. Westside (2-2), T23. Shady Spring (2-4), 28. Nicholas County (2-5), 30. Wyoming East (1-4), 33. PikeView (1-6)
Class A:
- Doddridge County (5-0)
- Greenbrier West (8-0)
- Tug Valley (3-0)
- Williamstown (5-1)
- St. Mary's (7-1)
6. Midland Trail (3-1), T15. Summers County (4-2), 17. River View (4-2), 24. Meadow Bridge (3-2), 26. James Monroe (1-1), 28. Mount View (2-5), 33. Pocahontas County (2-5), 38. Montcalm (1-7)