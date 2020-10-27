 Skip to Content

WVSSAC releases Week 9 football rankings

(WVVA) - The WVSSAC has unveiled its football rankings headed into Week 9 of the season.

Class AAA:

  1. South Charleston (4-0)
  2. Cabell Midland (4-0)
  3. Martinsburg (4-1)
  4. Musselman (6-1)
  5. Wheeling Park (6-1)

11. Princeton (4-2), 15. Greenbrier East (5-3), 20. Oak Hill (2-2), T29. Woodrow Wilson (1-6)

Class AA:

  1. Sissonville (4-0)
  2. Bluefield (5-1)
  3. Frankfort (7-1)
  4. Oak Glen (5-1)
  5. Liberty (Raleigh) (6-0)

14. Independence (4-2), 19. Westside (2-2), T23. Shady Spring (2-4), 28. Nicholas County (2-5), 30. Wyoming East (1-4), 33. PikeView (1-6)

Class A:

  1. Doddridge County (5-0)
  2. Greenbrier West (8-0)
  3. Tug Valley (3-0)
  4. Williamstown (5-1)
  5. St. Mary's (7-1)

6. Midland Trail (3-1), T15. Summers County (4-2), 17. River View (4-2), 24. Meadow Bridge (3-2), 26. James Monroe (1-1), 28. Mount View (2-5), 33. Pocahontas County (2-5), 38. Montcalm (1-7)

