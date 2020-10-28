Algeria’s president transferred to Germany for treatment

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment a day after his country’s presidency announced he had been hospitalized but not revealed why. Several senior officials in the 75-year-old president’s entourage developed COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday, and the president was placed in what the government called “voluntary preventive confinement.” It was clear if Tebboune’s current hospitalization was connected. A news release broadcast on national television Wednesday said the transfer to Germany was made at the request of the presidency staff. The statement announcing the Algerian leader’s hospitalization on Tuesday said his condition was stable. It did not reveal the cause of his illness.